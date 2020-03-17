‘Scale down religious functions’

Ninety-two persons were under observation in the district for COVID-19 as on Tuesday. Samples of four more persons have been sent for testing. None is under isolation in hospitals.

In the wake of a tourist from U.K. who stayed at Munnar testing positive for COVID-19, monitoring has been intensified. Health squads are screening those coming from other States.

District Collector H. Dinesan directed religious heads to avoid functions involving huge crowds till March 31. At a meeting of the religious leaders at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector said that religious functions should be limited and large gathering of people should be avoided. District Police Chief P.K. Madhu and District Medical Officer N. Priya attended the meeting.