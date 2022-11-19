Scaffold workshop begins in Kollam

November 19, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

A two-day workshop in connection with ‘Scaffold 2022’, a project jointly implemented by the Department of General Education, district panchayat, and Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), began in Kollam on Saturday.

The aim of the project is to provide academic and non-academic support to socially and economically backward first-year higher secondary students who excel in studies. District panchayat president Sam. K. Daniel, who inaugurated the workshop, said that such schemes launched by the government would generate socially responsible citizens. Twenty-five students selected from over 1,000 higher secondary students in the district after various screening tests including interview would be trained at the workshop.