SC to hear Siddique anticipatory bail plea on Sept. 30

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 30 the plea of Malayalam film actor Siddique challenging the Kerala High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in a rape case. According to the Supreme Court website, a bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma is scheduled to hear Siddique’s plea, which has been filed through his counsel Ranjeeta Rohatgi.

The high court on September 24 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Siddique in a rape case against him, saying that in view of the seriousness of the accusations he was facing, his custodial interrogation was inevitable for proper investigation of the crime.

It said since Siddique’s defence was “a total denial of the incident”, his potency test was yet to be conducted and there being a “reasonable apprehension” that he may intimidate witnesses and tamper with evidence, “it was not a fit case to exercise the discretionary powers of the court” to grant him the relief.