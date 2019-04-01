SC to adjourn SNC-Lavalin case

A month ago the Supreme Court accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of “dragging on” the appeals against the discharge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case. On Monday, the Supreme Court itself decided to adjourn the case after summer vacations and the Lok Sabha polls in April-May.

This time the CBI said it is “ready” to argue its case, but a Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana decided to defer the case, saying hearing it would take time.

In the previous hearing on February 22, the Bench had expressed its displeasure when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the CBI, sought an adjournment. Mr. Mehta had asked the court to list the case on a non-miscellaneous day when fresh cases were not posted for hearing.

The case was then finally posted for April first week, days before the first phase of the general elections commencing April 11.

Adjournments

The appeals have faced continuous adjournments in the past several months. The CBI has, in its appeal, contended that Mr. Vijayan should face trial in the case.

The premier investigation agency said Mr. Vijayan had travelled to Canada as a “guest” of Lavalin in 1997. It was there, in Canada, he had made the “crucial” decision to promote Lavalin, a mere consultancy firm retained on fixed-rate basis, from consultants to suppliers.

The corruption case concerns the loss of ₹86.25 crore in the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) contract with Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of the Pallivasal, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects. Mr. Vijayan was the State’s Electricity Minister then.

The CBI said the decision of the Kerala High Court to discharge the Chief Minister was “not correct”. The High Court on August 23 last year discharged Mr. Vijayan and two former KSEB senior officers, K. Mohanachandran and A. Francis, of the charges.

Mr. Mohanachandran is a former Principal Secretary, Power, and Mr. Francis, the then joint secretary in the same department.

However, three other accused, M. Kasthuriranga Iyer, G. Rajasekharan Nair and R. Sivadasan, were asked to stand trial. Mr. Nair was then Member (Accounts) of the KSEB and Mr. Iyer was Chief Engineer (Generation) in the board.

The accused who were ordered to stand trial have also appealed to the Supreme Court for parity of treatment.

Their appeals were also listed on Friday along with the CBI appeal. They argued that the case is based on the same facts and if Mr. Vijayan can be discharged, they should also be freed of the allegations.

The apex court had earlier stayed the trial.