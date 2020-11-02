SC throws out Saritha Nair’s plea against Rahul Gandhi’s election from Wayanad

NEW DELHI

02 November 2020 15:22 IST

The accused in the Kerala solar scam case challenged the Mr. Gandhi’s election from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair, an accused in the Kerala solar scam case, challenging the election of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde rejected the plea of Ms. Nair, who was convicted in two cheating cases relating to the scam.

Ms. Nair sought the election to the constituency to be set aside, followed by fresh polls.

In October 2019, the Kerala High Court dismissed her case.

Ms. Nair had contended that the rejection of her nomination papers by the Returning Officer of Wayanad on the ground that she was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for three years each and a fine of ₹10,000 and ₹45 lakh each in the cheating cases was not proper.