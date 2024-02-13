SC suggests dialogue between Centre, Kerala to resolve financial worries

February 13, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on February 13, Tuesday, asked Centre and Kerala to explore avenues of dialogue to resolve the financial troubles of the State.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan addressed Attorney General R. Venkataramani, for the Union government, and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Kerala, to consider whether there was a possibility of dialogue and report back to the court at 2 p.m.

The court said an atmosphere of cordiality between the Union and the States “works for the country”.

“Let this [proposed dialogue] not be an empty formality,” Justice Kant told the lawyers representing the Union and State

Mr. Sibal said the financial crunch may even impact the release of Provident Funds and essential payments. “The elections will come now,” he said.

Mr. Venkataramani said the issue had wide economic connotations.

The exchange came in an original suit filed by Kerala criticising the Centre of undue interference, amounting to encroachment in the legislative and executive power of the State, to manage its own affairs. In an unvarnished attack, Kerala has accused the Centre of adopting policies and making amendments in law devised to push States to a state of penury.

The Centre had hit back by accusing Kerala of being “one of the most financially unhealthy States”. A note submitted by the Attorney General in the top court had said the “fiscal edifice of Kerala has been diagnosed with several cracks”. The Centre had said the poor financial indicators of Kerala point to a “lack of proper management of its public finances”. Mr. Venkataramani’s note highlighted that debts run by States affect the credit rating of the whole country.

Centre’s ‘dismal record’

Kerala responded by contending that the Union government accounted for approximately 60% of the total debt or outstanding liabilities of India. It had said all the States put together account for the rest of the 40% of the total debt of the country. The State argued that the Union had a “dismal record of reining in its own debt”.

The State had urged the court to go through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 2023 Data Mapper which revealed “the glaring fiscal under-performance of the Union government in managing its own finances over the last decade. It said the IMF country report 2023 had warned that “India’s debt could exceed 100% of the GDP in the medium term”.

“This places India in the group of countries where the debt exceeds its GDP. This makes India financially risky and vulnerable to macroeconomic destabilisation. India debt is the highest among its peer group in the emerging market economies of the world,” Kerala had highlighted.