SC students’ benefits will be disbursed without delay: Kelu

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has assured steps for the timely disbursal of financial assistance to Scheduled Castes (SC) students.

He alleged that the delay on the part of the Centre in extending technical assistance required for direct transfer of benefit to students had delayed payment, but the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has cleared all such scholarship arrears.

Replying to questions during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Kelu said the Central government had also discontinued scholarships for SC students whose annual family incomes were above ₹2.5 lakh.

Currently, the Centre provides 60% share for only those students with annual family incomes of less than ₹2.5 lakh, with the State providing the rest. The State government has been supporting SC students irrespective of income limits.

The Minister added that the government has earmarked ₹223 crore for post-matric scholarships to SC students during 2024-25, of which ₹46 crore have already been disbursed.

