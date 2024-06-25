GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC students’ benefits will be disbursed without delay: Kelu

Published - June 25, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has assured steps for the timely disbursal of financial assistance to Scheduled Castes (SC) students.

He alleged that the delay on the part of the Centre in extending technical assistance required for direct transfer of benefit to students had delayed payment, but the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has cleared all such scholarship arrears.

Replying to questions during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Kelu said the Central government had also discontinued scholarships for SC students whose annual family incomes were above ₹2.5 lakh.

Currently, the Centre provides 60% share for only those students with annual family incomes of less than ₹2.5 lakh, with the State providing the rest. The State government has been supporting SC students irrespective of income limits.

The Minister added that the government has earmarked ₹223 crore for post-matric scholarships to SC students during 2024-25, of which ₹46 crore have already been disbursed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.