SC/ ST panel sitting to be held in Wayanad on Thursday

November 23, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALPETTA

Evidence from officials concerned to be collected at the sitting

The Hindu Bureau

A sitting of the Legislative Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes will be held at the District Planning Committee conference hall here at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The panel would collect evidence from officials concerned in connection with the grievances of individuals and organisations submitted. It would hold discussions with officials of the Sugandhagiri Cardomom project and Priyadarshini plantations on various issues being faced by the tribal workers.

The panel will also visit the Model Residential School for tribal children at Kaniyampetta and ‘En Uru’ tribal heritage village at Pookode in the district.

CONNECT WITH US