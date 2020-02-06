Kerala

SC seeks steps to protect Sabarimala ornaments

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu receives the wooden box containing the golden jewellery for adorning the deity prior to the ‘deeparadhana’ at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala during the just-concluded Makaravilakku festival.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu receives the wooden box containing the golden jewellery for adorning the deity prior to the ‘deeparadhana’ at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala during the just-concluded Makaravilakku festival.   | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

more-in

Dispute between two factions of Pandalam family

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala government to suggest steps to protect the sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.

The observation from the court came after it noted the dispute between two factions in the Pandalam royal family, which is the custodian of the sacred ornaments of the Sabarimala temple.

A Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari asked senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Kerala government, to come up with suggestions to safeguard the ornaments and scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 7.

The court said that the jewellery does not belong to the erstwhile royal family but Lord Ayyappa, and it may appoint a responsible person for its safe custody.

The court observed that there is a dispute between the family members and as a result “why should we not allow the ornaments to be kept in the safe custody of a responsible person”. Kerala government counsel contended that the State could take a decision in the matter.

Raja Raja Varma, a member of the former royal family, moved an application for impleading in the pending matter and sought directions to access the jewellery, kept in custody of the secretary of the Pandalam Kottara Nirvahaka Sangham, to the family’s senior members. He contended that high-ranking officials of the association may misappropriate the sacred jewels.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 1:14:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sc-seeks-steps-to-protectsabarimala-ornaments/article30746222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY