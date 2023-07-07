ADVERTISEMENT

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking report on health of tusker Arikompan

July 07, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a detailed report on the health and movement of rice-eating tusker Arikompan. A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked animal rights’ body Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy to approach the Kerala High Court. “Nothing on Arikompan. We are fed up of this Arikompan. You go to the Kerala High Court. They are aware of the ground realities. Every week, we are getting a petition that places this elephant somewhere else. That is not the remit of the Supreme Court,” the Bench, also comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

