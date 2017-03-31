SC order to hit tourism industry hard

The Supreme Court order on Friday banning liquor vends within a 500-metre radius of the National and State Highways is set to have a serious impact on the State’s tourism and hospitality sector.

On enforcing the order, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) would have to either wind up or relocate 144 outlets and the nine of the Consumerfed.

More than 500 out of the 815 beer and wine parlours would have to down shutters. About 15 to 20 five star hotels that fall within the purview of the new order too would find the going tough. The loss to the State exchequer in this score has been roughly estimated at ₹600 crore.

The minor dilution in the distance norm from 500 metres to 200 metres is also unlikely to yield any major gain in a densely populated State such as Kerala, sources said.

The State government is already struggling to douse the growing public ire against its bid to relocate outlets from the highways on the basis of an earlier Supreme Court order.

As in the case of the refuse treatment plants, the “not in my backyard’’ syndrome is proving to be a major impediment in shifting the retail outlets. Hence, identifying locations for moving out the vends would not be an easy task for the government, sources said.

The worst-hit would be hoteliers who had spent substantial sums for sprucing up their buildings hoping to do a brisk business once the Left Democratic Front government announced its new excise policy. Majority of them were unable to repay the loans to financial institutions and the mounting arrears would force them to close shop, sources said.

Stakeholders of the tourism industry have already apprised the government of the debilitating impact of the excise policy. The State that was once the choicest destination of hosting international conferences and business meetings has lost out to Sri Lanka and other neighbouring countries.

The tourism industry is now pinning its hopes on the impending excise policy. It hopes that the State government would decide to grant licence to at least three and four star hotels in prime tourist destinations, sources said.