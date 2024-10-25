SC order preventing title deed distribution in CHR lands raises concerns among farmers in Idukki

A Supreme Court interim order has triggered concern over the title deed distribution in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) in Idukki district.

On Thursday, the court issued an interim order blocking the distribution of title deeds in the CHR areas. The court passed the order while considering a petition filed by One Earth, One Life, an NGO. Farmers groups said the new order would negatively impact the title deed distribution in the district. Shine Varghese, general secretary of Vandanmedu Cardamom Growers Association,said the court ordered that the CHR lands should not be used for commercial purposes. “The court will consider the case in December,” said Mr. Varghese.

The State government submitted an affidavit before the apex court on the issue, claiming that the CHR was revenue land. The affidavit submitted by State Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan stated that 2,64,855 acres of CHR landsare spread over Devikulam, Udumbanchola, and Peerumade taluks in Idukki.

Meanwhile, the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church raised concerns over the court order. Idukki diocese media commission director Fr. Jins Karakkat said an attempt to convert the CHR lands to forestland was on. “The government authorities should intervene in the issue to protect the life and property of people living in the CHR areas,” said Fr. Karakkat.

Stany Pothen, chairperson of Cardamom Planters Federation, Vandanmedu,reiterated thatCHR lands were not forestland. “Thousands of people have cultivated in the CHR lands over decades. So how can we say that it is a forestland?,” asked Mr. Pothen.

Rasak Chooravelil, general convener of Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), said that political parties and various associations should jointly protest against any move to convert the CHR lands to forestland.“Declaring the CHR lands as a reserve forest will negatively impact the people,” he said.

Mathew Varghese, State vice-president of All India Kisan Sabha, Kerala, farmers’ wing of the Communist Party of India, demanded that the Supreme Court Bench visit the CHR areas in the district to get a real picture of the issue.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee general secretary Bijo Mani alleged that government apathy had resulted in this new interim order. “The order will affect thousands of people waiting to receive title deeds for years,” he said.

