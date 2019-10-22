SC notice to VACB, others in Chilavannur flat case

After the Maradu apartments, a case related to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in Chilavannur Lake area in Kochi, has come up before the Supreme Court.

The apex court has issued notices to the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) and others in a Special Leave Petition challenging the Kerala High Court order quashing the First Information Report filed in the case.

It was on a petition filed by A. V. Antony that the court issued the notices.

The VACB had booked cases against 26 persons including former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany, a few Corporation officials and a few builders in connection with the alleged illegal construction of buildings along Chilavannur lake in violation of the provisions of the Kerala Municipal Building Rules and Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines.

The Kerala High Court, while allowing the petition of Cyril Paul, a builder, quashed the FIR and the further procedures in the case filed by the Ernakulam Unit of VACB.

‘Recurring event’

The petitioner submitted that the violation of CRZ rules and Building rules was a ‘recurring event’ in Kerala. The apex court had ordered demolition of some illegal buildings and slapped fine on another one, he submitted.

The petitioner contended that permitting the construction of buildings in in violation of the CRZ rules amounted to an offence under the Kerala Public Men (Prevention of Corruption) Act. The offences also attracted Section 120 (B), which defined criminal conspiracy, of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Municipal Building Rules, he submitted.

The Kerala High Court order amounted to ‘gross injustice not only to the parties but to the entire society as such. It may also lead to more instances of violation of CRZ rules and Buildings being demolished at later stages,’ he submitted.