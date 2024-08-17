SC must review its 2006 order regarding Mullaperiyar dam’s safety, say lawyers

The Supreme Court must review its orders regarding the safety of Mullaperiyar dam, since the presumption in the order of 2006 is that the floodwaters from the dam (if it broke) would gush through the Periyar river and reach the Idukki dam located 56 kms away, which has the capacity to contain this additional influx of water, Advocates Mathews J. Nedumpara and Chittoor Rajamannar said here on Saturday.

Addressing media persons, they said tens of thousands of people who resided in towns en route in this 56 km distance, like at Vandiperiyar and at Upputhura, stood at the risk of being washed away. Amendments to pertinent rules that Kerala’s Legislative Assembly made in 2006 were annulled by the Supreme Court in 2014, citing that it was an encroachment into judicial powers. Following this, we both filed a writ before the apex court, seeking a revision of the 2006 court order, they said.

Life at stake

It must be remembered that the safety issue pertaining to the dam can be settled mutually through discussions between the Centre and Kerala, Tamil Nadu governments, especially since the life of 50 lakh people is at stake, the two lawyers said.

They added that nobody brought to the notice of the court that if the dam breaks, the floodwaters will carry with it huge volumes of mud, trees, buildings, and other debris in its path, which will lead to a situation of even the Idukki dam collapsing. The 2006 judgment of the Supreme Court was an unthinkable error and that led to a still greater error, namely the judgement of the five-judge Constitution bench of 2014.

The dam is no static entity. Even a small tremor in the region can affect its stability, and certainly as years pass by, its structural integrity would be adversely affected. The Kerala government, for very valid reasons, considered the 2006 judgment to be a grave error and took recourse to legislative means to undo the judgment. It was challenged by the Government of Tamil Nadu, leading to the judgment of the five-judge bench in 2014.

Flow of water

“From a reading of the two judgments, I am shocked to find that no study was conducted as to how the floodwaters would flow. An engineer who was part of the inspection team of the dam had prepared a map which shows that in the event of the dam breaking, the floodwaters, going by the law of gravity and the topography of the region, would flow westward and fall from a height of 860 metres from the ridges of the Western Ghats, nine times the height of the Niagra Falls,” said Mr. Nedumpara. The impact of such a huge volume of water gushing from such a height with such immense force is difficult to be imagined, he said.

