SC judge to inaugurate diamond jubilee celebrations of Bishop Moore College

The year-long celebrations marking the diamond jubilee of Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, will begin on October 4. It will be inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge C.T. Ravikumar, an alumnus of the college. Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, Bishop of the CSI Diocese of Madhya Kerala and college manager, will preside.

Bishop Moore College under the CSI Diocese of Madhya Kerala had its humble beginnings in 1964 with 19 teachers and 469 students. The college, named after Edward Alfred Livingstone Moore, the fourth Anglican Bishop of the Travancore- Kochi Diocese, was established by Bishop M.M. John.

Ranjith Mathew Abraham, Principal of Bishop Moore College, highlighted the significant contributions of the founder Principal Father K.C. Mathew, who played a key role in guiding the institution towards excellence during its first 25 years.

“It was his leadership qualities, clarity of vision and determination that helped transform the college into one of the leading higher education institutions in the State,” said Mr. Abraham, adding the college had a transformative impact on the historic and rural landscape of Mavelikara.

Since 2017, for six consecutive years, Bishop Moore College has been included in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking conducted by the Ministry of Education. In 2024, the college secured the 62nd position in the NIRF rankings.

The college currently offers 11 undergraduate programmes and five postgraduate programmes. Its academic profile is bolstered by 17 research guides, 401 publications in international journals, three patents, and five research projects in collaboration with national and international research centres. A majority of the faculty members hold PhDs and the college has two recognised research centres.

Apart from Justice Ravikumar, other notable alumni of the college include civil service officers Sheela Thomas and Siji Thomas, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, MLAs M.S. Arunkumar and Pramod Narayan, and scientist E.K. Radhakrishnan to name a few.

