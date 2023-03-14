ADVERTISEMENT

SC judge not to attend Kannur varsity event; KSU welcomes decision

March 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court judge C. Ramasubramanian will not participate in a function to be organised by the Department of Law, School of Legal studies, at Kannur University on March 16. The department had invited the judge to open the National Moot Court Competition at the university.

But the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) had taken strong exception to the invitation extended to Justice Ramasubramanian, who was hearing the case on the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on Tuesday.

Subsequently, KSU State vice president P. Muhammad Shammas had written to the Chief Justice of India, bringing to his attention the acceptance of the invitation by Justice Ramasubramanian.

However, the judge, who heard the case on Tuesday, told the court that he had agreed to participate in the event without realising that the appeal was under his consideration. He said that he had informed the varsity that he would not attend the function.

Meanwhile, the bench comprising Justice Ramasubramanian and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has adjourned the case to April 13.

On the judge’s statement , Mr. Shammas said that it clarified the doubt that there was an attempt by some sections to confuse even the Supreme Court judge. He described the judge’s decision as exemplary.

