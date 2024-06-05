GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC judge inaugurates DLSA social inclusion activities in Malappuram

Published - June 05, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court judge Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari inaugurating the activities of social inclusion under the Valsalyadhara project of the District Legal Services Authority at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday.

Supreme Court judge Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari inaugurating the activities of social inclusion under the Valsalyadhara project of the District Legal Services Authority at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Supreme Court judge Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari inaugurated the activities of social inclusion under the Valsalyadhara project of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, on Wednesday.

Mr. Maheshwari handed in a hearing aid arranged by the DLSA to an 85-year-old woman at the function.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Sanil Kumar, DLSA secretary Shabir Ibrahim, Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier, Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar, chief medical officer P.R. Ramesh and several judicial officers attended the function.

