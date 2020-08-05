SC dismisses Franco’s discharge petition

New Delhi

05 August 2020 18:32 IST

Franco had challenged Kerala HC order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed deposed Bishop of Jalandhar diocese Franco Mulakkal to face trial as it dismissed his plea seeking discharge in the rape case lodged against him by a nun, saying that there is no merit in his petition.

A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian told the counsel for Franco that the court was not saying anything on the merit, but was dismissing the plea on the issue of discharge from the case.

Franco, in his plea has challenged the Kerala High Court order of July 7, dismissing his discharge plea in the rape case filed by the nun.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court had asked Franco to stand trial in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese in Kerala.

The High Court had dismissed the plea, admitting the prosecution argument that there was prima facie evidence against Franco in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of Jalandhar diocese.

In his plea filed before the High Court, the accused priest had argued that he was implicated after he questioned the financial dealings of the victim nun.

Franco had filed the discharge plea in the trial court just ahead of commencement of the preliminary hearing on charges against him.