SC dismisses Franco’s discharge petition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed deposed Bishop of Jalandhar diocese Franco Mulakkal to face trial as it dismissed his plea seeking discharge in the rape case lodged against him by a nun, saying that there is no merit in his petition.
A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian told the counsel for Franco that the court was not saying anything on the merit, but was dismissing the plea on the issue of discharge from the case.
Franco, in his plea has challenged the Kerala High Court order of July 7, dismissing his discharge plea in the rape case filed by the nun.
The High Court had asked Franco to stand trial in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese in Kerala.
The High Court had dismissed the plea, admitting the prosecution argument that there was prima facie evidence against Franco in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of Jalandhar diocese.
In his plea filed before the High Court, the accused priest had argued that he was implicated after he questioned the financial dealings of the victim nun.
Franco had filed the discharge plea in the trial court just ahead of commencement of the preliminary hearing on charges against him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath