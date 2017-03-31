SBT fades into history

Though the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) faded into history on Friday evening after seven decades of existence, it will continue to exist for its customers until April 24 even after its merger with the State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday.

“For all practical purpose, the SBT will stay with its customers until at least April 24, because the data merger of the two banks would take time,” a senior SBT official told The Hindu. The data merger was expected to be completed on April 24.

The SBT cheque books and other stationery will be used for some more time, though the banking rules would be of the SBI’s. The SBT will continue to be alive in e-commerce transactions. The SBI has sent an SMS advisory to all SBT (and other four associate banks) customers: “After merger with SBI with effect from 01.04.17, please select your existing bank (associate bank) while making online merchant payments fill further notice.”

The rates of interest on deposits also will continue to be the same. For home loans, for which the SBI rate is lower, the borrowers could opt for the SBI rates after signing an agreement.

The SBT branch signboards will get replaced from Monday (this Saturday and Sunday are closed days), while signboards of some major offices and branches have already been changed. However, a senior official of the SBI, said that the signboard change would take a couple of weeks more as the SBI has modified its logo and signage.

The new logo, with the iconic keyhole, has a new colour scheme and the signage “SBI” will use a new font with the “keyhole” built into it. This is part of the plan to rebrand the SBI as a global bank and project it with a new brand image.

The SBT has 860 branches in Kerala alone, while the SBI has 483. Together with 28 branches of four other associate banks and seven branches of Bharatiya Mahila Bank, which are all merging with the bank on Saturday, SBI’s Kerala circle will have a network of 1,378 branches. SBT’s 1,104 ATMs, two cash deposit machines and 262 recyclers (which accept deposits and dispense cash), will join the SBI network.