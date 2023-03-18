SBI union calls for strike in Kerala on March 30

March 18, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Travancore State Bank Employees’ Association has given a call for a strike by employees in the Kerala circle on March 30 to protest unfair labour practices including vindictive transfer of employees and union leaders by the State Bank of India circle management.

A pressnote issued by the association said the deployment of a sizeable number of employees for the Multi Product Sales Force (MPSF) introduced by the bank had affected customer service at branches. It also blamed the misplaced business focus of the management for the poor credit deposit ratio of SBI in Kerala and low priority sector lending. The association also accused the bank of outsourcing services.

The pressnote said the management had resorted to vindictive transfer of employees who participated in a token strike on February 24 to highliight the issues.

