February 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Bank of India (SBI) has clarified that the call for strike by an unrecognised union of bank employees on February 24 in the Thiruvananthapuram circle was illegal. A pressnote issued by the SBI said the majority of the employees would report for work on February 24 and all possible measures had been taken to ensure smooth and normal functioning of the bank and its branches, including its ATM network and digital platforms.