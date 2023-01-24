SBI loan mela for SHGs on Kudumbashree silver jubilee

January 24, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The administrative office of the State Bank of India in Ernakulam is organising a Self-Help Group (SHG) loan mela in connection with the 25 years of Kudumbashree Mission at The Surya Hotel, Angamaly, on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A press release said the bank would be disbursing loans to the tune of ₹25 crore to various SHG units across Ernakulam and Idukki districts. Chairpersons of various Kudumbashree units will be felicitated. Anand Moktan, deputy general manager of the bank in Ernakulam, will preside over the event. Ajeesha M.A., district programme manager of the Kudumbashree, will deliver the keynote address.