SBI housekeeping staff accuse contracting agencies of delaying salaries and non-payment of DA

The housekeeping and maintenance staff of State Bank of India (SBI) branches in Kerala have accused two contracting agencies of undue delay in wage payments and refusal to pay Dearness Allowance (DA).

The allegations have been raised against Thiruvananthapuram-based We Care Facility Management Private Limited and Ernakulam-based Housemaster Facility Management Private Limited.

According to the employees, those contracted under We Care have been getting their salaries delayed by as much as one and a half months. This had caused difficulties for the housekeeping and maintenance staff, especially during Onam, when the usual bonus was also denied to them. We Care, which has been contracted to handle branches in Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kottarakkara, Pala, and Mavelikkara regions since 2020, has not also paid the DA, which was due to the staff as per the agreement.

"The branches have given payments to these agencies at the right time, but for the past several months, the salaries have been delayed. For the housekeeping staff who survive on meagre salaries, such delays can cause major problems. Many have standing instructions for pending payments, non-payment of which would lead to fines. The company has also not paid its share of the Employees' Provident Fund for the past several months. We had filed complaints regarding this at the departments concerned and with the SBI management, but no action has been taken yet," says M.M. Hasina, general secretary, SBI Housekeeping and Maintenance Employees' Union, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Complaint was also filed with the Regional Labour Commissioner in Ernakulam two years ago against Housemaster Facility Management Limited for non-payment of arrears. However, no action was taken. The company has now changed its name. Ms. Hasina says that such agencies that are facing complaints of violation of contracts terms are again empanelled by the management. The union has now demanded the management to remove these agencies from the empanelled list and to blacklist them.