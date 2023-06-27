SBI hands over ambulance to Kollam Corporation  

June 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

State Bank of India Kollam administrative office on Tuesday handed over an ambulance van with modern facilities to Kollam Corporation. General Manager Mohammad Arif Khan handed over the key to Mayor Prasanna Ernst in a function held at the administrative office. Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, SBI Deputy General Manager M.B. Suryanarayan, and regional manager M. Manojkumar were present on the occasion. The General Manager also inaugurated a lab with modern facilities at Mundakkal Uraban Family Health Centre set up by the bank spending around ₹10 lakh.