SBI gets new CGM

Venkata Ramana Bayireddy has assumed charge as Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Thiruvananthapuram circle.

He was General Manager (Special Projects) in the SME Department, Corporate Centre, spearheading the supply chain finance business of the bank. Earlier, he was the Chief Executive Officer heading foreign operations at Tel Aviv, Israel. A Trainee Officer of the 1991 batch, he has handled foreign operations, retail business of both assets and liabilities across various locations and geographies in diverse leadership roles and responsibilities.