ADVERTISEMENT

SBI extends helping hand to school, PHC

January 30, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

SBI CGM  A. Bhuvanaeshwari hands over a cheque  for purchase of medical equipment and patient support system to the Kannammoola Primary Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday handed over a sanitary napkin dispenser and re-usable menstrual cups to the government as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

A. Bhuvanaeshwari, CGM, SBI, Thiruvananthapuram circle, handed over the dispenser machine and menstrual cups at a function held at the Cotton Hill Girls High School here.

She also inaugurated the renovated Anganwadi at Puthanpalam, Kannammoola, and handed over the cheque for purchase of medical equipment and patient support system to the Kannammoola Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

General manager ( Network 1) Mohammad Arif Khan; DGM, Thiruvananthapuram Module, Deepak Lingwal; regional manager Ajith Kumar; Vazhuthacaud chief manager Apitha; Kannammoola branch manager Rahul; school Principal Greeshma; headmaster Rajesh Babu; and councillor Rakhi Ravikumar were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US