SBI extends helping hand to school, PHC

January 30, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday handed over a sanitary napkin dispenser and re-usable menstrual cups to the government as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

A. Bhuvanaeshwari, CGM, SBI, Thiruvananthapuram circle, handed over the dispenser machine and menstrual cups at a function held at the Cotton Hill Girls High School here.

She also inaugurated the renovated Anganwadi at Puthanpalam, Kannammoola, and handed over the cheque for purchase of medical equipment and patient support system to the Kannammoola Primary Health Centre (PHC).

ADVERTISEMENT

General manager ( Network 1) Mohammad Arif Khan; DGM, Thiruvananthapuram Module, Deepak Lingwal; regional manager Ajith Kumar; Vazhuthacaud chief manager Apitha; Kannammoola branch manager Rahul; school Principal Greeshma; headmaster Rajesh Babu; and councillor Rakhi Ravikumar were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.