GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI extends helping hand to school, PHC

January 30, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
SBI CGM  A. Bhuvanaeshwari hands over a cheque  for purchase of medical equipment and patient support system to the Kannammoola Primary Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

SBI CGM  A. Bhuvanaeshwari hands over a cheque  for purchase of medical equipment and patient support system to the Kannammoola Primary Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday handed over a sanitary napkin dispenser and re-usable menstrual cups to the government as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

A. Bhuvanaeshwari, CGM, SBI, Thiruvananthapuram circle, handed over the dispenser machine and menstrual cups at a function held at the Cotton Hill Girls High School here.

She also inaugurated the renovated Anganwadi at Puthanpalam, Kannammoola, and handed over the cheque for purchase of medical equipment and patient support system to the Kannammoola Primary Health Centre (PHC).

General manager ( Network 1) Mohammad Arif Khan; DGM, Thiruvananthapuram Module, Deepak Lingwal; regional manager Ajith Kumar; Vazhuthacaud chief manager Apitha; Kannammoola branch manager Rahul; school Principal Greeshma; headmaster Rajesh Babu; and councillor Rakhi Ravikumar were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.