SBI donates digital classroom equipment to landslide-hit school 

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities, the State Bank of India (SBI) has provided 10 Digital Interactive Classroom Equipment to Vellarmala Government Higher Secondary School at Meppadi gramapanchayat in Wayanad district.

The school was devastated in the landslides that occurred in the region in July. At present, the school is temporarily functioning in Meppady Higher Secondary School.

A press release said here on Wednesday said Thalachil Sivadas , Network General Manager, SBI, inaugurated the digital classrooms. Suresh Vakkiyil, Deputy General Manager, Administrative Office, Kozhikode, presided over the function. Sharath Chandran, District Educational Officer, Wayanad, delivered the keynote address.

In his felicitation address, A.K. Rithesh, Regional Manager, reiterated SBI’s commitment to uplifting society. “It is not only a mere help in times of need but also a step towards upgrading the students of Wayanad district to a digitally developed, futuristic educational platform. This act will empower both students and teachers to leverage technology for enhanced educational outcomes,” he said.