SBI backs efforts to curb human-animal conflict in Wayanad

To mitigate the increasing incidence of wildlife disturbances, SBI Global Factors Limited, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India (SBI) has provided a utility vehicle to the North Wayanad Forest Division.

The initiative aims to tackle rising wildlife issues in Wayanad and reduce human-wildlife conflicts. The utility vehicle was acquired through SBI Global Factors Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The vehicle was handed over during a ceremony held at the Gibb’s Hall of the North Wayanad Division office, where Ashwini Kumar Tiwari, chairman of SBI Global Factors Limited, presented the vehicle to the Forest department.

K.S. Deepa, Chief Forest Conservator of the Northern Circle, and K.J. Martin Lovel, Divisional Forest officer of North Wayanad, attended the event.

