ADVERTISEMENT

SBI agriculture loan mela on July 18

Published - July 16, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India Kollam regional business office is organising an Agriculture Loan Mela on July 18. Applications can be made for the KCC, Kisan Samriddhi Rin, Mudra Loan, Kudumbashree linkage business loan, food processing loan and agriculture gold loan at the mela being held at eight branches in Kollam district. The loan mela will start from 10 a.m. at the Paripally, ACB Chathannur, Kottiyam, Keralapuram, Kannanallur, Chavara Thekkumbhagam, Puthiyakavu and Oachira branches. Unsecured loans up to ₹2 crore are available subject to conditions and applications can be submitted at the branches with Aadhaar card, said regional manager M. Manoj Kumar.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US