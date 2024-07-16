SBI agriculture loan mela on July 18

The State Bank of India Kollam regional business office is organising an Agriculture Loan Mela on July 18. Applications can be made for the KCC, Kisan Samriddhi Rin, Mudra Loan, Kudumbashree linkage business loan, food processing loan and agriculture gold loan at the mela being held at eight branches in Kollam district. The loan mela will start from 10 a.m. at the Paripally, ACB Chathannur, Kottiyam, Keralapuram, Kannanallur, Chavara Thekkumbhagam, Puthiyakavu and Oachira branches. Unsecured loans up to ₹2 crore are available subject to conditions and applications can be submitted at the branches with Aadhaar card, said regional manager M. Manoj Kumar.

