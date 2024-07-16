GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI agriculture loan mela on July 18

Published - July 16, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India Kollam regional business office is organising an Agriculture Loan Mela on July 18. Applications can be made for the KCC, Kisan Samriddhi Rin, Mudra Loan, Kudumbashree linkage business loan, food processing loan and agriculture gold loan at the mela being held at eight branches in Kollam district. The loan mela will start from 10 a.m. at the Paripally, ACB Chathannur, Kottiyam, Keralapuram, Kannanallur, Chavara Thekkumbhagam, Puthiyakavu and Oachira branches. Unsecured loans up to ₹2 crore are available subject to conditions and applications can be submitted at the branches with Aadhaar card, said regional manager M. Manoj Kumar.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.