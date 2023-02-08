ADVERTISEMENT

SB College to host model UN event

February 08, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of centenary year celebrations, St. Berchmans College, Changanassery, is organising an event titled Berchmans Model United Nations ‘23. To be held from February 10 to 12, the event aims at helping students learn about diplomacy, effective communication, international relations and politics by simulating the various bodies of the United Nations (UN). The conference will progress through various model committees such as the Human Rights Council, Disarmament and International Security Committee, Continuous Crisis Committee and All India Political Parties Meet and so on. Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan will inaugurate the event.

