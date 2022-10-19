Kerala

‘Say no to drugs’ awareness campaign held

A ‘Say no to drugs’ awareness campaign was organised by the Factories and Boilers department at the factory of Brahmos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd. as part of the State government’s anti-drugs campaign.

Factories and Boilers (Headquarters) Joint Director T.K. Shabujan inaugurated the programme. Brahmos managing director Joseph presided. Aniyan S., general manager (Management and Operations), spoke. Factories and Boilers senior inspector Priji S. Das administered the anti-drugs pledge. S. Krishnan, professor in the Psychiatry department at Government Medical College Hospital took an awareness class on drug abuse. Nearly 200 workers participated in the programme.


