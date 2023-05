SAY exams notification published

May 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Notification for the SSLC, THSLC, AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) Save-a-Year (SAY) examinations for the 2022-23 academic year has been published. The examinations will be held from June 7 to 14. The notification will be available on https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, https://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in, http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in, https://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in and https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. ADVERTISEMENT

