SAY exams for Kerala HSE, SSLC from Sept. 22

The higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, technical higher secondary, art higher secondary SAY (Save a Year)/improvement examinations will begin on September 22. The notification for the higher secondary education (HSE) is available on the website www.dhsekerala.gov.in. Vocational higher secondary students can get in touch with their schools to apply.

The SSLC, THSLC, AHSLC, SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and THSLC (Hearing Impaired) SAY examinations too will get under way on September 22. The notification will be published on the website www.keralapareekshabhavan.in on Friday.

Students who could not appear for the examinations held from May 26 owing to COVID-19 can register for the subjects they could not appear for. These students will be included in the regular category for publishing the results.

D El. Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) examinations will be conducted in the third week of September.

