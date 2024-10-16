ADVERTISEMENT

Sawfish Day observation at CMFRI

Published - October 16, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the International Sawfish Day observance, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will conduct a student-scientist interface on October 17 (Thursday) to create awareness on critically endangered species.

The programme will offer an opportunity to around 300 students to interact with scientists and learn about the challenges faced by sawfishes, importance of conservation, and strategies to protect them and their habitats.

Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the meet at 10 a.m. at the Platinum Jubilee Hall of the institute. CMFRI Director Grinson George will preside, says a press release here. Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, head of the Finfish Fisheries Division, will present an overview of shark conservation and shark research in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US