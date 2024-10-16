GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sawfish Day observation at CMFRI

Published - October 16, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the International Sawfish Day observance, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will conduct a student-scientist interface on October 17 (Thursday) to create awareness on critically endangered species.

The programme will offer an opportunity to around 300 students to interact with scientists and learn about the challenges faced by sawfishes, importance of conservation, and strategies to protect them and their habitats.

Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the meet at 10 a.m. at the Platinum Jubilee Hall of the institute. CMFRI Director Grinson George will preside, says a press release here. Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, head of the Finfish Fisheries Division, will present an overview of shark conservation and shark research in India.

