Saving lake and livelihood

V.N. Natarajan vividly remembers the day in 2011 when he brought back for the first time the plastic wastes he collected from Vembanad Lake along with the day’s catch. It was the time when dumping of plastic waste reared its ugly head, impacting the ecological balance of the lake and the livelihood of fishermen.

“Our livelihood depends on fishing and clam collection and Vembanad is everything for us,” says Natarajan.

“The dumping of plastic waste in backwaters by houseboats and other sources had put the fishermen in a lurch. We started to get heaps of plastic garbage during fishing whereas the catch started dwindling. We started realising that the plastics dumped in the water need to be removed to save the lake and our livelihood,” he says.

The Samyuktha Vembanad Kayal Samrakshana Samithi (SVKSS), an organisation of fishermen, soon joined hands with the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (Atree) in a bid to free Vembanad of plastic wastes. They launched a campaign with the support of local fishermen such as Natarajan to collect plastics from the lake during the Sabarimala season. As part of the campaign, came to be known as ‘Mandalakala cleaning drive’, hundreds of sacks of plastic wastes have been removed from the backwaters so far.

Seventh year

In the first year of the campaign, 45 sacks of plastic was collected, followed by 70 sacks in 2012. This year, the seventh year of the campaign, 150 sacks have been distributed among fishermen belonging to various lake protection forums under the aegis of SVKSS.

The collected plastic is used to lay roads.

“Most of the fishermen strictly observe vratham (fast) for 41 days during the Sabarimala season. We asked them why the physical and spiritual cleansing practise of the Mandalam season could not be applied to Vembanad Lake as well. After all, Vembanad is their livelihood. The response was immense. Usually they tend to abandon the plastics gathered during fishing and clam collection in the lake itself. However, after we distributed sacks, fishermen started to bring plastics and other non-degradable wastes to the shore along with their catch. We need to do more to find a lasting solution to the issue,” T.D. Jojo, Project Coordinator, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, told The Hindu.

The campaign also assumes significance from the fact that microplastics formed by the degradation of the plastic material in the waterbody are highly harmful to the marine ecosystem. Fish species that consume microplastics of less than 5 mm in size develop unconventional behavioural patterns, leading to their death.