Save University Campaign Committee cries foul over move to hike appointment age limit

April 14, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Save University Campaign Committee has strongly opposed the State government decision to increase the age limit for appointment of assistant professors to 50 years.

In a statement here on Thursday, committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar and secretary M. Shajarkhan said the move would deny opportunity to several young and talented teaching aspirants in the State. They asserted that a person who entered service at the age of 30 years would be able to contribute much more than someone else who joined as an assistant professor at the age of 50 years in the academic sphere.

They also punched holes in the claim that the existing age limit had prevented many job aspirants from applying for teaching jobs owing to the duration in obtaining doctorates. Many people have managed to obtained PhDs even before turning 30, the organisation claimed.

Alleging that the present move is aimed at facilitating employment for a certain few, the organisation pointed out that a Kerala State Higher Education Council recommendation to remove the upper age limit for appointments as assistant professor and professor had been rejected by the government two years ago. The government had then maintained that there was no dearth in candidates for such posts in the State.