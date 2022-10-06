‘Save the Whale Shark’ campaign to be launched

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) will formally launch the ‘Save the Whale Shark’ campaign here on Friday. The programme is being organised in connection with the Wildlife Week celebrations.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh will inaugurate the campaign. Six fishermen who rescued whale sharks from the Kerala coast will be felicitated on the occasion. A mobile application to record whale shark rescues will be launched on the occasion.

The nature conservation organisation has raised caution on the threats faced by whale sharks, a species that has been protected under Scheduled 1 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, from entanglements in fishing nets. The species is found along the Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep waters. The campaign aims to connect marine fisherfolk, village communities and students for conservation awareness on the species, a press note stated.