Save Planet Cycle Yatra to Ponmudi

A 200-km-long Save Planet Cycle Yatra will be orgainsed to Ponmudi with a message that leisure travel on bicycles can reduce pollution. The two-day trip will be organised by Pedal Force, a group of cyclists, in association with the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) on July 24.

The participants will get a T-shirt, accommodation at KTDC Golden Peak Resort, food and a Pedal Force Green Card as a gift during the trip. Both women and men above the age of 15 years can participate, and selected 20 people will be given the opportunity, said Pedal Force Founder Joby Raju and Coordinator Rainy Jose in a release.

Those interested can can register their names on the website www.pedalforce.org. For more details, contact 98475 33898.