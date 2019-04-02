Save Our Sisters to launch protest

02 April 2019 23:28 IST

KOCHI: Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council, a combine of lay persons, priests and religious in the Catholic Church, has said it would launch an indefinite agitation against the delay in the submission of charge sheet in the rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar.

SOS convenor Felix Pulludan said that a convention was being convened at the Vanchi Square, near Kerala High Court junction in the city, on April 6 to chalk out an action plan for the indefinite protest action. Leading social activists and personalities and priests and religious are expected to participate in the convention.

In the meanwhile, SOS has warned that if the Fransiscan Clarist Congregation went ahead with punitive action against Sister Lucy Kalapurakkal and Sister Lissy Vadakkel a public protest would be organised before the Congregation Generalate at Ashokapuram, near Aluva. Sisters Kalappurakkal had particiapted in the public protest in Kochi last September demanding the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. She resides at the Franciscan Clarist Convent in Mananthavady and had been asked to explain her conduct and been issued a warning in connection with the protest in Kochi as well as other matters.

