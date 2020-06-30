Saudi, Kuwait, Qatar in Vande Bharat phase 4

Following popular demand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has added more flights in the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission beginning Wednesday by including destinations from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.
Initially, flights from these three Gulf Cooperation Council nations were excluded in the fourth phase. Instead, priority was given to three others - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Oman.
Now, the new list will benefit thousands of expatriates waiting to return to India following the COVID-19-induced air travel restrictions. About two lakh Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait have been desperately waiting for a positive response from the Centre, sources said. The MEA has announced a list of 566 flights from various destinations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Canada, and Kenya. Also, private airlines will play a major role in the fourth phase of Vande Bharat. In the earlier three phases, only Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated flights to different countries to bring back stranded Indians.
Indigo will operate 192 flights from Qatar while Goair will operate 41 from Kuwait to various States. Air India and Spicejet will operate 16 flights from Saudi Arabia.
The MEA has said “this is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes based on operational, technical and other considerations. The list should not be considered as final”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath