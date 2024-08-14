Saturdays will not be working days for schools till final decision on academic calendar

The Director of General Education (DGE) on Tuesday issued a circular that Saturdays will not be a working day for State schools till a decision is taken by the government on the number of working days for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This follows a Kerala High Court judgment setting aside an order of the DGE declaring Saturdays as working days in the school calendar.

The court had directed the State government to reconsider the matter after taking into account the views of stakeholders and experts and the requirements under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

