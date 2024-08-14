ADVERTISEMENT

Saturdays will not be working days for schools till final decision on academic calendar

Published - August 14, 2024 06:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of General Education (DGE) on Tuesday issued a circular that Saturdays will not be a working day for State schools till a decision is taken by the government on the number of working days for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This follows a Kerala High Court judgment setting aside an order of the DGE declaring Saturdays as working days in the school calendar.

The court had directed the State government to reconsider the matter after taking into account the views of stakeholders and experts and the requirements under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US