Saturday turned out to be a rainy day for Ernakulam

KOCHI

09 August 2020 15:53 IST

Rain gauges installed in the district recorded 109.7 mm rain on the day, a whopping 701% departure from the normal.

Saturday, August 8, would go into the annals of climate data history of the district as one of the wettest days in the recent past.

Rain gauges installed in the district recorded 109.7 mm rain on the day, a whopping 701% departure from the normal. The normal rainfall on the day is 13.7 mm.

Kozhikode (1009%), Kottayam (872%), Kollam (798%) and Alapuzha (717%) were the other four districts that recorded the highest deviations than Ernakulam on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The district-wise rainfall statistics released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had included all the districts of the State on the category of large excess, which receives rain in excess of 60% or more.

On Saturday, it rained from dawn to dusk in Ernakulam, without a break.

As the skies opened over the district, many parts of the district were inundated. Streets and by-lanes turned into streams, thus slowing down the pace of life. Low lying areas and coastal belt of the district bore the brunt of the monsoon fury. Life came to a grinding halt as vehicular movement along the flooded roads was hit.

The weekly rainfall figures for the district also showed a significant departure from the normal rainfall pattern. From July 30 to August 5, there has been a 214% departure in rainfall. The district received 339.1 mm rain in place of the normal 107.9 mm, according to IMD data.

Analysing the weather patterns, M. Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, said the State was likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 10. Such heavy rainfall occurs during the revival phase of monsoon. The weather prediction is that the intensity of rain will be less from August 11 onwards. Though the State would continue to get rainfall, its intensity will be less, said Mr. Rajeevan.

During the active phase of monsoon, said S. Abhilash, Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric Science, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala can expect more than 500% departure in the rainfall.