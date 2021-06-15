‘Sathyan remains in the hearts of people’

Members of the Kerala Cultural Forum offer floral tributes at the grave of actor Sathyan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram

15 June 2021 22:46 IST

50th death anniversary of actor

Actor Sathyan was Kerala’s contribution to Indian and world cinema, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

Online meet

He was speaking after inaugurating online a memorial meeting organised by the Kerala Cultural Forum in connection with Sathyan’s 50th death anniversary.

The Minister said the characters played by Sathyan remained in the hearts of people. At a time when attaining popularity through social media was not an option, he achieved success by playing very realistic characters.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said Sathyan had a distinct acting style through his gestures and movement and symbolised masculinity in Malayalam cinema. This won him legions of fans. He was a leading light in the Malayali’s cultural life and very popular with movie aficionados. If he was remembered decades after his death and continued to live on in people’s hearts, he should be seen as someone very special, the director said.

Sathyan’s movies released during his school and college days, Mr. Gopalakrishnan recalled, adding that film lovers used to think the movies he acted in were good.

Kerala Cultural Forum president Shaji Wilson presided over the function. Flowers were offered at Sathyan’s grave by the forum members.