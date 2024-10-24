Sathyan Mokeri, Navya Haridas file papers in Wayanad for bypoll

Left Democratic Front candidate Sathyan Mokeri and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Navya Haridas submitted their nominations for the bypoll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to District Collector D.R. Meghashree on Thursday.

United Democratic Front candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had filed her nomination on Wednesday.

Mr. Mokeri, a seasoned Communist Party of India leader, led a vibrant roadshow to the Collectorate to file his nomination. He was accompanied among others by party State secretary Binoy Viswam and senior leader Annie Raja. Ms. Raja had stood as the LDF candidate against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections this April.

The roadshow saw hundreds of LDF workers and supporters carrying red flags rallying behind Mr. Mokeri, a former MLA from the Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode, who is known for his efforts in addressing agricultural issues.

He had contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Wayanad, significantly narrowing the victory margin of the then Congress candidate M.I. Shanavas to around 20,000 votes.

Following the roadshow, Mr. Mokeri filed his nomination in the presence of LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan. The veteran leader expressed confidence that he would win the election.

Ms. Haridas submitted her nomination for the bypoll, accompanied by former BJP State president and ex-Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Ms. Haridas, a software engineer, had served as a councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation for a decade. Ms. Haridas said she was not awed by her rivals.

The byelection became necessary after Mr. Gandhi, who secured victories in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, opted to vacate the Wayanad seat.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency comprises the Assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district, and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

At present, the Congress represents Wandoor, Kalpetta, and Sulthan Bathery, and the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the UDF, holds the Eranad seat. Thiruvambady and Mananthavady have CPI(M) MLAs.

Voting in Wayanad is scheduled for November 13.

