Sathram will be developed as a major stop point, says Devaswom Minister

The traditional forest route through Sathram and Pulmedu to Sannidhanam will be developed as one of the major stopovers to Sabarimala, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Talking to mediapersons at Thekkady on Tuesday, Mr Radhakrishnan said that the government was already developing major stopovers one by one. “ It was directed to the Idukki District Collector to make adequate arrangements at the Sathram stopover point”, said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Regarding the heavy rush at Sabarimala, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the pilgrim rush was a natural incident. “Some people are trying to create controversy over the name Sabarimala, and they have vested interests,” said the Minister.

“Compared to last year, the number of devotees is the same in this season at Sabarimala. To reduce the rush, the number of devotees allowed in the virtual queue has been reduced from 90,000 to 80,000 per day. In addition, it was decided to restrict the number of spot bookings. In this way, only 75 people can be accommodated in the 18 holy steps of Sabarimala. Trekking through 18 holy steps is an important part of the pilgrimage,” said the Minister.

“The government and the Devaswom board are trying to ensure a smooth and proper pilgrimage in Sabarimala. The government has decided to encourage virtual booking in Sabarimala. It will help to know about the exact number of visitors to the shrine,” said the Minister.

However, the traditional forest route through Sathram and Pulmedu to Sannidhanam witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims. According to Azhutha range officer Jyothish Ozhakkal, 2,609 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path till 2 p.m. on Tuesday. “Till Tuesday on the pilgrimage, a total of 26,473 pilgrims trekked through the path. On the same day last year, 14,584 pilgrims trekked through the Satram forest path, and the number of pilgrims nearly doubled this year,” said Mr Ozhakkal.

